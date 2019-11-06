Internet pareciera superarse segundo a segundo con sus nuevas prácticas y tendencias. El nuevo boom que irrumpió en redes sociales es la moda del "butthole sunning“, un ejercicio que consiste en tomar sol con las piernas hacia arriba, dejando al descubierto el recto anal.
#ButtholeSunning with @certifiedhealthnut and @jessewynyard at @man.tribe - brought into modern day awareness by the awesome @ra_of_earth �� “In a mere 30 seconds of sunlight on your butthole, you will receive more energy from this electric node than you would in an entire day being outside with your clothes on” - Ra.
Este acto llamativo fue postulado por el especialista en salud holística -terapia alternativa-, Troy Casey. Este hombre es uno de los impulsores de esta metodología que consiste en "asolearse el ano".
Casey asegura que este "baño solar" trae grandes beneficios a sus practicantes, debido a que estimula el ingreso de vitamina D al cuerpo. Además ayuda a la prevención de hemorroides.
Butthole sunning seems to be resonant TRUTH trending and spreading Eagle all over the InterneT! - - Many newbies are having trouble wrapping their head around energizing the anus versus burning it! what’s your choice? 30 seconds to five minutes is enough to charge your butt hole for the day. - - “They” say 30 seconds of sunlight for n the mucous membranes of the anus is like being in the sun all day with your clothes on… Same butt not equal.�� - - #ButtHoleSunning #Asshole #Yoga #YogaSutra #thecertifiedhealthnut #VeniceBeachYoga #YogaMan #ThisIsLosAngeles #OnlyInLA
Distintos instagramers que promueven la vida sana comenzaron a fotografiarse realizando esta actividad, tapando sus partes íntimas con emojis con forma de sol.
¿Cómo hacerlo?
Esta práctica es muy sencilla, sólo se necesita que el individuo se acueste desnudo en el suelo, eleve las piernas unos 90 grados y exponga su recto anal al sol.
��Perenium Sunning�� For the past few weeks I have included sunning my bum & yoni�� into my daily rising routine. • ☀️Many of you have been asking about the benefits of this practice: ⚡️30 seconds of sunlight on your butthole is the equivalent of a full day of sunlight with your clothes on!⚡️ Taught by @ra_of_earth & @certifiedhealthnut (This is an ancient Taoist practice that’s been around for a while!) Things I’ve noticed personally In my reality since I’ve implemented this: ��Surges of energy almost immediately! ��Better Sleep ��Better connection to my Sexual energy & control of my Life Force⚡️ ��So much Creativity flowing through my life!!�� ��Attracting my desires & intentions with ease. ��Attracting soul tribe & people who are on the same frequency and wavelength as me. • ☀️I’m spending a maximum of 5 minutes in the morning doing this. @ra_of_earth teaches that 30 seconds is more than enough sunshine exposure down there! ☕️This is truly more energizing than slamming cups of coffee and is a great alternative to consuming neurotoxic coffee & caffeine that can disrupt your adrenal gland health.☕️ ��This is such a simple game changing practice!! ⚡️Try it out & let me know your experience⚡️ ☀️You can do this any time the sun is out... I prefer early in the morning!☀️ #NakedInNature
Quienes realizan esta actividad sugieren no hacerlo durante más de 30 segundos. Pero si varias veces a lo largo del día -el máximo aconsejado son 5 veces- producto de lo sensible de esa zona al contacto con la luz solar.