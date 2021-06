The delta (B.1.617.2) variant is "an epidemic among the unvaccinated and partially vaccinated populations in the UK”—@timspector

Striking data to support that point��behind the doubling of cases in past week, of which 91% are deltahttps://t.co/ckkuJJwVuE by @mroliverbarnes @FT pic.twitter.com/agaE1XwU4d