Por Crónica

Donald Trump Jr. expresó a través de Twitter un agradecimiento a las personas que se interesaron por el estado de salud de su esposa Vanessa. Además, el hijo del mandatario yanqui agradeció a los servicios de inteligencia y a la Policía de Nueva York. 
 
En tanto, la hija del mandatario norteamericano, Ivanka, también hizo referencia al tema expresando las "ganas de estar junto a Vanessa en este difícil momento".   
 
 
 
