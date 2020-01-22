El histórico juicio político contra el presidente yanqui comenzó este martes en el Senado con una pelea entre la oposición demócrata y los republicanos sobre las normas que regirán el proceso, ya que el oficialismo pretende que se realice un trámite rápido, sin la citación a nuevos testigos. A fin de mes podría haber una resolución.
In 1999, the Senate unanimously agreed on a basic trial structure that was fair to all parties. Today, we must rise to the occasion and preserve that bipartisan precedent. Our resolution sets up the same basic steps. Fair is fair. pic.twitter.com/tQjlpDBj8F— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) January 21, 2020
"Iniciamos el tercer juicio político para la destitución de un presidente en la historia de Estados Unidos", dijo al abrir la sesión el líder republicano en el Senado, Mitch McConnell, quien presentó una polémica moción que pretende un proceso rápido, que evite la presentación de nuevos elementos de prueba, lo que fue rechazado por el sector demócrata, que tiene la intención de incluir nuevos testimonios para inculpar al jefe de la Casa Blanca.
It will be telling if the House managers try to get the Senate to pre-commit ourselves to supplementing the investigation they themselves oversaw and decided to shut down. Just last week, they said their case as it already exists is “overwhelming” and “beyond a reasonable doubt.” pic.twitter.com/RXcjay4Ana— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) January 22, 2020
"La resolución de McConnell podría resultar en un juicio acelerado, con pocas pruebas y en la oscuridad de la noche", advirtió el jefe de los demócratas en la Cámara alta, Chuck Schumer, quien dijo que la iniciativa "parece creada por el presidente Trump para el presidente Trump".
The way the Senate decides to handle mid-trial questions such as witnesses could have institutional consequences that go far beyond this trial and this presidency. We are not going to rush into these questions without even hearing opening arguments. pic.twitter.com/taulxHiJJK— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) January 22, 2020
De acuerdo con el cronograma presentado por los republicanos, la votación podría ser el 31 de este mes. Para ese día se prevén varias horas de debate sobre la conveniencia de citar a nuevos testigos. Habrá entonces una votación sobre este tema y otra sobre diferentes mociones. Si son rechazadas, el Senado podría entonces pasar a la votación absolutoria.
There were good reasons why all 100 senators agreed two decades ago that the Senate should not cross these bridges before we came to them. We will not let the architects of the unfair House process convince the Senate to rewrite our rules just for President Trump. pic.twitter.com/7J1zDlnwI4— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) January 22, 2020
Los cargos
La acusación contra Trump es por abuso de poder, ya que condicionó la entrega de casi 400 millones de dólares y una reunión con el presidente de Ucrania, Vladímir Zelenski, a que investigara el entorno de quien podría ser su principal rival en las elecciones de este año, Joe Biden. También está inculpado por obstruir la investigación sobre ese tema. "Las acciones del presidente son un crimen contra la propia democracia", analizó Shumer.
De esta manera, el magnate se convirtió en el tercer mandatario yanqui en ser sometido a juicio político. El primero fue Andrew Johnson, en 1868, por disputas vinculadas con la reconstrucción del país después de la Guerra Civil. Más de un siglo después, le siguió Bill Clinton, en 1999, por su relación con la becaria Mónica Lewinsky. En ambos procesos los mandatarios fueron absueltos.
Por su parte, Richard Nixon renunció en 1974 antes de que empezara el impeachment vinculado con el escándalo Watergate, bajo los cargos de obstrucción de la Justicia, abuso de poder y desacato al Congreso.