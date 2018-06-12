La inédita cumbre de Donald Trump con el líder norcoreano Kim Jong Un contribuyó a evitar una “catástrofe nuclear”, se felicitó este martes el presidente estadounidense.
"El mundo ha evitado una potencial catástrofe nuclear”, escribió Trump en Twitter.
The World has taken a big step back from potential Nuclear catastrophe! No more rocket launches, nuclear testing or research! The hostages are back home with their families. Thank you to Chairman Kim, our day together was historic!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13 de junio de 2018
"No más lanzamientos de cohetes, ensayos o investigación nucleares (...) Gracias al presidente Kim, nuestro día juntos fue histórico”, añadió el mandatario en la red social.
Trump y Kim se reunieron el martes en Singapur, un encuentro sin precedentes entre el líder de la democracia más poderosa y el heredero de una dinastía dictatorial, presentándose como iguales frente a las banderas de sus respectivos países.
En la cumbre, Trump subrayó que Corea del Norte tiene mucho que ganar desarticulando su arsenal nuclear e integrándose al concierto de naciones, un tema que volvió a abordar en Twitter.
"No hay límite para lo que Corea del Norte puede lograr si entrega sus armas nucleares y adopta el comercio y las relaciones con el mundo. El presidente Kim tiene ante sí la oportunidad de ser recordado como el líder que inauguró una nueva era de seguridad y prosperidad para sus ciudadanos”, escribió Trump.
"Quiero agradecer al presidente Kim por haber tomado el valiente primer paso hacia un nuevo futuro brillante para su pueblo", añadió.
There is no limit to what NoKo can achieve when it gives up its nuclear weapons and embraces commerce & engagement w/ the world. Chairman Kim has before him the opportunity to be remembered as the leader who ushered in a glorious new era of security & prosperity for his citizens! pic.twitter.com/Xbup4Zyz33— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13 de junio de 2018
I want to thank Chairman Kim for taking the first bold step toward a bright new future for his people. Our unprecedented meeting – the first between an American President and a leader of North Korea – proves that real change is possible! pic.twitter.com/yF3iwD23YQ— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13 de junio de 2018
A year ago the pundits & talking heads, people that couldn’t do the job before, were begging for conciliation and peace - “please meet, don’t go to war.” Now that we meet and have a great relationship with Kim Jong Un, the same haters shout out, “you shouldn’t meet, do not meet!”— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13 de junio de 2018