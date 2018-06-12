Por Crónica

La inédita cumbre de Donald Trump con el líder norcoreano Kim Jong Un contribuyó a evitar una “catástrofe nuclear”, se felicitó este martes el presidente estadounidense.  

"El mundo ha evitado una potencial catástrofe nuclear”, escribió Trump en Twitter

 

"No más lanzamientos de cohetes, ensayos o investigación nucleares (...) Gracias al presidente Kim, nuestro día juntos fue histórico”, añadió el mandatario en la red social. 

Trump y Kim se reunieron el martes en Singapur, un encuentro sin precedentes entre el líder de la democracia más poderosa y el heredero de una dinastía dictatorial, presentándose como iguales frente a las banderas de sus respectivos países. 

En la cumbre, Trump subrayó que Corea del Norte tiene mucho que ganar desarticulando su arsenal nuclear e integrándose al concierto de naciones, un tema que volvió a abordar en Twitter

"No hay límite para lo que Corea del Norte puede lograr si entrega sus armas nucleares y adopta el comercio y las relaciones con el mundo. El presidente Kim tiene ante sí la oportunidad de ser recordado como el líder que inauguró una nueva era de seguridad y prosperidad para sus ciudadanos”, escribió Trump. 

"Quiero agradecer al presidente Kim por haber tomado el valiente primer paso hacia un nuevo futuro brillante para su pueblo", añadió.

Fuente: AFP

