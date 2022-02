WMO has verified 2 new world records for ⚡️⚡️lightning in notorious #megaflash hotspots



Longest distance single flash of 768 km (477.2 miles) across southern #USA on 29.4.2020



Greatest duration of 17.102 seconds over #Uruguay and northern #Argentina on 18.6.2020@NOAA pic.twitter.com/ijPXXue0bD