Cientos de miles de usuarios se sumaron al desafío #WhatTheFloffChallenge, el cual consiste en engañar a las mascotas para grabar sus reacciones y subir el video a las redes sociales.
En el reto, los dueños de los perros ponen una sábana o frazada frente a ellos y, antes de soltarla, se enconden para que los animales piensen que sus amos desaparecieron por arte de magia.
La frase "What The Floff Challenge" es una mezcla entre "what the fuck" y "fluff", que significa "pelusa". Gran cantidad de usuarios se sumaron al reto y compartieron sus videos caseros a las redes sociales:
