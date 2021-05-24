Salud
OMS alerta de la posible aparición de un nuevo virus potencialmente más peligroso que Covid-19
El director general de la Organización Mundial de la Salud, Tedros Adhanom, aseguró que "el mundo deberá enfrentar nuevas pandemias", más mortales que la actual.
