Por Crónica

Tras la repentina muerte de Taylor Hawkins (50), baterista de Foo Fighters, en un hotel de la ciudad colombiana de Bogotá, la conmoción se instaló en el mundo de la música y referentes de diversos grupos musicales o solistas, utilizaron sus redes personales para despedir al talentoso miembro de la banda estadounidense.

Uno de los primeros en expresarse al respecto fue Ringo Starr, legendario baterista de The Beatles: "Dios bendiga a Taylor. Paz y amor para toda su familia y para la banda".

Por su parte, Ozzy Osbourne, referente del heavy metal, escribió: "Fue realmente una gran persona y un músico increíble. Mi corazón, mi amor y mis condolencias están con su esposa, sus hijos, su familia, su banda y sus fanáticos. Nos vemos del otro lado".

En tanto, el cantante de Guns N´Roses, Axl Rose, escribió "Conmocionado y entristecido al enterarme del fallecimiento de Taylor Hawkins. Era un gran tipo, baterista y hombre de familia. ¡Siempre fue genial verlo! Tenía muchas ganas de verlo a él y a todos en Daytona. Verdaderamente entristecido. Mi más sentido pésame para su familia, los Foo Fighters y sus fans".

"Lamento mucho escuchar el fallecimiento de nuestro amigo Taylor Hawkins. Honestamente sin palabras. Gran amor hermano Taylor. Pensando en su familia y los chicos de su banda. Absolutamente desgarrador", se lamentó Todd Kerns, actual bajista de Slash.

Con una corta, pero emotiva frase, el guitarrista de Queen, Brian May, despidió al baterista: "No, no puede ser …. Bri".

"Devastado por la pérdida de nuestro amigo #TaylorHawkins, no tengo palabras para expresar todos los sentimientos que tengo por su fallecimiento. Pero mi corazón está con su familia, su banda y sus amigos. RIP Taylor", escribió Slash en la red social Twitter.

"Conmocionado y entristecido al enterarme de la pérdida de uno de los mejores bateristas del rock. Nuestros corazones están con la familia y los amigos de Taylor Hawkins esta noche", se manifestó el grupo estadounidense The Offspring.

En tanto, el fundador y estrella de Kiss, Paul Stanley, señaló: "Sin palabras y destrozado. Taylor era un gran tipo, padre y esposo. Mi corazón está con ellos, Dave y la banda. Qué horrible noticia".

"He visto muchas bandas en vivo en mi tiempo y honestamente puedo decir que nunca he visto a un baterista y un guitarrista interactuar de una manera más jovial, genuina y entretenida que como lo hicieron Taylor Hawkins y DaveGrohl. Uno de los mejores de la historia. Devastado", aseguró David Draiman, líder de la banda de heavy metal Disturbed.

También hubo comunicados conjuntos, como el que emitió la banda Guns N'Roses. "Para siempre te extrañaremos", dice el breve mensaje, junto a tres fotos en las que se ve sonriendo a Hawkins.

"Con total desesperanza ante la noticia de Taylor Hawkins. Nuestro más sentido pésame para su familia, sus compañeros de banda, su equipo, sus amigos y todos los que alguna vez fueron tocados por la música que creó. Esto es increíblemente triste", reaccionó la banda de rock Nickelback.

"Absolutamente devastado al escuchar las tristes noticias sobre Taylor Hawkins, mis pensamientos y oraciones están con su familia y amigos RIP hermano LG x", escribió consternado Liam Gallagher.

"Dios te bendiga, Taylor Hawkins. Me encantó tu espíritu y tu imparable poder de rock. Descansa en paz amigo mío", describió Tom Morello en este duro momento.

"Sorprendido y entristecido al escuchar @taylorhawkins ha fallecido hoy.! ��. Nuestras oraciones y condolencias están con la familia Hawkins, @foofighters amigos y fans. Triste", escribió en su perfil el bajista de Kiss, Gene Simmons.

Redes Sociales Foo Fighters