Muerte de Taylor Hawkins: desde Axl Rose a Ozzy Osbourne, qué músicos despidieron al baterista de Foo Fighters fallecido en Colombia
Ringo Starr, ex baterista de The Beatles; Gene Simmons, bajista de Kiss; y Liam Gallagher, ex cantante de Oasis, fueron algunos de los artistas que se volcaron a Twitter para darle un último adiós a Taylor Hawkins.
Tras la repentina muerte de Taylor Hawkins (50), baterista de Foo Fighters, en un hotel de la ciudad colombiana de Bogotá, la conmoción se instaló en el mundo de la música y referentes de diversos grupos musicales o solistas, utilizaron sus redes personales para despedir al talentoso miembro de la banda estadounidense.
Uno de los primeros en expresarse al respecto fue Ringo Starr, legendario baterista de The Beatles: "Dios bendiga a Taylor. Paz y amor para toda su familia y para la banda".
God bless Taylor peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love. ��✌️��❤️����☮️ pic.twitter.com/wn2izxn4Vd— #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 26, 2022
Por su parte, Ozzy Osbourne, referente del heavy metal, escribió: "Fue realmente una gran persona y un músico increíble. Mi corazón, mi amor y mis condolencias están con su esposa, sus hijos, su familia, su banda y sus fanáticos. Nos vemos del otro lado".
. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side - Ozzy— Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022
En tanto, el cantante de Guns N´Roses, Axl Rose, escribió "Conmocionado y entristecido al enterarme del fallecimiento de Taylor Hawkins. Era un gran tipo, baterista y hombre de familia. ¡Siempre fue genial verlo! Tenía muchas ganas de verlo a él y a todos en Daytona. Verdaderamente entristecido. Mi más sentido pésame para su familia, los Foo Fighters y sus fans".
Shocked n’ saddened to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins.He was a really great guy, drummer n’ family man. Was always great to see him!Was looking forward to seeing him n’ everyone in Daytona.Truly saddened. My deepest condolences to his family, the Foo Fighters n’their fans.— Axl Rose (@axlrose) March 26, 2022
"Lamento mucho escuchar el fallecimiento de nuestro amigo Taylor Hawkins. Honestamente sin palabras. Gran amor hermano Taylor. Pensando en su familia y los chicos de su banda. Absolutamente desgarrador", se lamentó Todd Kerns, actual bajista de Slash.
So very very sorry to hear of the passing of our friend Taylor Hawkins. Honestly no words. Big love brother Taylor. Thinking of his family and the guys in his band. Absolutely heartbreaking #taylorhawkins ������ pic.twitter.com/4faHc3J7nM— Todd Dammit Kerns (@todddammitkerns) March 26, 2022
Con una corta, pero emotiva frase, el guitarrista de Queen, Brian May, despidió al baterista: "No, no puede ser …. Bri".
No. It cannot be …. Bri https://t.co/iCYDDPq6k1— Dr. Brian May (@DrBrianMay) March 26, 2022
"Devastado por la pérdida de nuestro amigo #TaylorHawkins, no tengo palabras para expresar todos los sentimientos que tengo por su fallecimiento. Pero mi corazón está con su familia, su banda y sus amigos. RIP Taylor", escribió Slash en la red social Twitter.
Devastated by the loss of our friend #TaylorHawkins I've no words to express all the feelings I have about his passing. But my heart goes out to his family. & his band & friends. RIP Taylor ❤️ https://t.co/pkQLK5rLVF— Slash (@Slash) March 26, 2022
"Conmocionado y entristecido al enterarme de la pérdida de uno de los mejores bateristas del rock. Nuestros corazones están con la familia y los amigos de Taylor Hawkins esta noche", se manifestó el grupo estadounidense The Offspring.
Shocked and saddened to hear of the loss of one of rock’s greatest drummers. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Taylor Hawkins tonight. pic.twitter.com/CiHWW3C11S— The Offspring (@offspring) March 26, 2022
En tanto, el fundador y estrella de Kiss, Paul Stanley, señaló: "Sin palabras y destrozado. Taylor era un gran tipo, padre y esposo. Mi corazón está con ellos, Dave y la banda. Qué horrible noticia".
Speechless and Gutted. Taylor was a great guy, a dad and a husband. My heart goes out to them, Dave and the band. What awful news. https://t.co/uQdl04etlp— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) March 26, 2022
"He visto muchas bandas en vivo en mi tiempo y honestamente puedo decir que nunca he visto a un baterista y un guitarrista interactuar de una manera más jovial, genuina y entretenida que como lo hicieron Taylor Hawkins y DaveGrohl. Uno de los mejores de la historia. Devastado", aseguró David Draiman, líder de la banda de heavy metal Disturbed.
I’ve seen a lot of live bands in my time and I can honestly say that I have never seen a drummer and guitar player interact in a more jovial, genuine, and entertaining way than how @taylorhawkins and #DaveGrohl did.— David Draiman (@davidmdraiman) March 26, 2022
One of the best in history. Devastated. #RIPTaylorHawkins
También hubo comunicados conjuntos, como el que emitió la banda Guns N'Roses. "Para siempre te extrañaremos", dice el breve mensaje, junto a tres fotos en las que se ve sonriendo a Hawkins.
Forever missed. pic.twitter.com/PkzEAKvryN— Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) March 26, 2022
"Con total desesperanza ante la noticia de Taylor Hawkins. Nuestro más sentido pésame para su familia, sus compañeros de banda, su equipo, sus amigos y todos los que alguna vez fueron tocados por la música que creó. Esto es increíblemente triste", reaccionó la banda de rock Nickelback.
In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad. pic.twitter.com/2AUeqpaN94— Nickelback (@Nickelback) March 26, 2022
"Absolutamente devastado al escuchar las tristes noticias sobre Taylor Hawkins, mis pensamientos y oraciones están con su familia y amigos RIP hermano LG x", escribió consternado Liam Gallagher.
Absolutely devastated to hear the sad news about Taylor Hawkins my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends RIP brother LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 26, 2022
"Dios te bendiga, Taylor Hawkins. Me encantó tu espíritu y tu imparable poder de rock. Descansa en paz amigo mío", describió Tom Morello en este duro momento.
God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/AkiRLF2L3e— Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 26, 2022
"Sorprendido y entristecido al escuchar @taylorhawkins ha fallecido hoy.! ��. Nuestras oraciones y condolencias están con la familia Hawkins, @foofighters amigos y fans. Triste", escribió en su perfil el bajista de Kiss, Gene Simmons.
Shocked and saddened to hear @taylorhawkins has passed away today.! ��. Our prayers and condolences go out to the Hawkins family, @foofighters friends and fans. Sad. https://t.co/Mgu2K4SJyL— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) March 26, 2022