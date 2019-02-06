Una mujer de 21 años que llegó a pesar 172 kilos, logró bajar 83 gracias a una vida sana y a hacerse adicta al gimnasio.

Alysha McNair tenía una vida fuera de control y a veces visitaba hasta cinco establecimientos de comida rápida cada vez que almorzaba o cenaba.

Mientras que la ingesta diaria recomendada para las mujeres es de 2,000 calorías, Alysha consumía el doble y eso la llevó una vez a subirse a la balanza y que esta le indicará "172 kilos".

La oriunda de la la localidad británica de Columbia se vio obligada a usar ropa de talla XXXXL, lo que llevó a años de acoso escolar, hasta que un día, se cansó de todo y se dio cuenta que le quedaban dos opciones: "cambiar o morir".



Con la idea de cambiar de vida, se unió a su gimnasio local, abandonó la comida chatarra y ahora parece irreconocible; Alysha ha estado trazando en línea todo su viaje de pérdida de peso, compartiendo cada paso del proceso con sus seguidores.



Desde que perdió peso, Alysha también se ha embarcado en un entrenamiento para convertirse en un entrenador personal calificado después de completar su transformación el año pasado.

"Estaba adicta a comer para llevar y, a menudo, visitaba cinco restaurantes de comida rápida diferentes solo para completar una comida", manifestó en una entrevista.



"Pero después de ahogarme un día con una bebida gaseosa a los 17 años y esforzarme por recuperar el aliento, me di cuenta de que era una muerte o un cambio. Estaba comiendo mis emociones pero no fue hasta que me di cuenta de que mi futuro estaba en la balanza, si no cambiaba, decidí realmente hacer algo al respecto. Comencé a caminar más y comencé a planear mis comidas en lugar de depender de las comidas rápidas para cada comida", agregó.