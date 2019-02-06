Una mujer de 21 años que llegó a pesar 172 kilos, logró bajar 83 gracias a una vida sana y a hacerse adicta al gimnasio.
Alysha McNair tenía una vida fuera de control y a veces visitaba hasta cinco establecimientos de comida rápida cada vez que almorzaba o cenaba.
Mientras que la ingesta diaria recomendada para las mujeres es de 2,000 calorías, Alysha consumía el doble y eso la llevó una vez a subirse a la balanza y que esta le indicará "172 kilos".
La oriunda de la la localidad británica de Columbia se vio obligada a usar ropa de talla XXXXL, lo que llevó a años de acoso escolar, hasta que un día, se cansó de todo y se dio cuenta que le quedaban dos opciones: "cambiar o morir".
Con la idea de cambiar de vida, se unió a su gimnasio local, abandonó la comida chatarra y ahora parece irreconocible; Alysha ha estado trazando en línea todo su viaje de pérdida de peso, compartiendo cada paso del proceso con sus seguidores.
Desde que perdió peso, Alysha también se ha embarcado en un entrenamiento para convertirse en un entrenador personal calificado después de completar su transformación el año pasado.
"Estaba adicta a comer para llevar y, a menudo, visitaba cinco restaurantes de comida rápida diferentes solo para completar una comida", manifestó en una entrevista.
"Pero después de ahogarme un día con una bebida gaseosa a los 17 años y esforzarme por recuperar el aliento, me di cuenta de que era una muerte o un cambio. Estaba comiendo mis emociones pero no fue hasta que me di cuenta de que mi futuro estaba en la balanza, si no cambiaba, decidí realmente hacer algo al respecto. Comencé a caminar más y comencé a planear mis comidas en lugar de depender de las comidas rápidas para cada comida", agregó.
CHANGE YOUR LIFE! You want something work for it, you didn’t get to where you are over tonight, it isn’t going to change over tonight but it will change if you stay consistent and not give up. Everyone always asks how did I get to where I did. Hard work. Dedication and time. Everything takes time! I have faith that everyone can do it, if I could do it. Anyone can, I wasn’t supposed to live this long I was so over weight that I could have died if my health was bad but shockingly it was always “healthy” when it came to doctors tests even they were shocked. Everyday feels like a dream and you can achieve this feeling. In order to that though, you need to want it bad enough. You need to be willing to do whatever it takes to change your life. MANIFEST your future. If you can’t vision it, how are you supposed to achieve it! So go vision it today, go chase your dreams! You’re worth it, go be happy! Feel motivate and NEVER give up. I fell back so many times through this journey the reason why I got this far is because I never gave up. It didn’t matter how many people told me I wouldn’t make it this far I kept going, and now people tell me I won’t make it further I’m going to make them eat there own words, because I KNOW I will make it. And I know my team will too. That’s what separates me from what my haters say to what I know. Is I’m insane enough to make every dream of mine come true, the question you need to ask yourself is are you? How bad do you want it? If you want it bad enough. Then let’s go kill it. 2019 it’s our year! Love yourself beautifuls. Have a go-getter mind set, not a I can’t mind set. I “can’t” doesn’t exist in your vocabulary anymore take it away. You CAN and you WILL are going to be your power words to yourself. I love you all have a wonderful day ✨ here’s a little bit of motivation for you guys. From 16/17 - 21
Flash back Friday, it takes a lot to post this one because of now my extra skin vs my fat. But I’m learning to love myself each and every day. I woke up at new low! 215.6 my god. I can’t believe my dreams are becoming a reality and I’m working out, eating right. Still enjoying life it’s been beautiful. From 373 pounds to 215.6 with having gained 30 pounds of muscle through all of this and still gaining. I’m excited to see what the new year brings, I’m almost 21✨ it’s insane! My birthday is December 12th, my goal is to be in the single digits of the 200’s by my birthday and hopefully in the 100’s or at least close by New Year’s Day. My goals are in motion and im not going to quit or give up. I am the only one who can change my future and I refuse to stop, even when I get to the top I’m going to keep going and find new goals, new dreams, new journeys. I love you all so much have a wonderful weekend ✨✨
This is a different kind of post, that I’ve been very nervous on posting. Because it seems selfish and not right.. but lately I seriously feel like I haven’t accomplished anything. That I haven’t lost weight, that I’n so big and so huge even though I weigh smaller then I used to be. There is 185 pound difference between these two photos, I can see the difference but I don’t feel it. When I look in the mirror I see a girl who is still massive, and over weight. I don’t see/feel that I have changed or have lost a significant amount of weight. Everyone always says to me “ Ally you’re such an inspiration” “you’re so gorgeous” “ you should be proud” I honestly don’t feel it. I’m becoming more happier these days again which is awesome, I just honestly don’t understand I used to feel like I was so skinny when I was 50 pounds heavier than I am now. Now that I am the smallest I have ever been since I was 13 I feel like I’m sometimes the biggest. Yes I do see my beauty some days and my accomplishments, I’m reaching out to you guys as to how to help my train of thought and to get myself back to how I used to feel about myself. Proud, confident, and happy all the time. Has anyone else who has gone through a weight loss felt the same? It’s hard to open up about problems especially being a social media influencer, but I feel it’s also important to show we have bad days as well, and that we don’t always feel like we are on the top of our game. I hope everyone has had a wonderful day, and a fantastic evening. Keep smiling my beautifuls ✨✨����
This is one of my favourite work outs I sometimes do both sides. The other day one of the coaches sent me home from working out too hard this is just a minute of it. I spent a good hour doing this but using both stair cases. I need to learn to chill I just don’t know how once my mind frame is there that’s it. I don’t feel muscle pain I see my goals I see my future. And I just keep going. Thankfully that’s the only thing though I did that day minute a bit of battle ropes ! But to anyone else who works out too hard please slow down . It’s a journey not a race. Even though it’s hard for me too. We got this and can learn together �� #mindset #workout #workingout #trainhard #train #ufcgym #fitnessjourney #fitness #motivation #fitnessmotivation #gymmotivation #gottachill #plussize #youcandoittoo #obesetobeast #kelowna #okanagan #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #workhard #healthylifestyle #gymjunkie #fitnessjunkie #nevergiveup
Photo on the left was me at 3 am climbing my first mountain in lake country, I remember how heavy my legs felt, I remember my mind was so powerful I couldn’t stop going I just wanted it so bad and I knew I had to prove to myself that I could do it, I remember telling everyone that I was going to do it and I never did it until one morning I said enough, is enough I drove myself to the bottom of the mountain and hiked my way through the residential at Spion and climbed into the forest. I was determined to never give up my legs felt so heavy but I remember not stopping, it today on the right is me taking a leap, and jump off a cliff into the next chapter of my life giving 110% and never giving up. I’ve noticed throughout my journey, the more you change and self develop the more you have to focus on yourself and what’s best for you even if it means ending relations. I only want positive energy around me, and I’m happy everyday and I refuse to have anything get in my way of my new goals I will be number 1 in everything I do because it’s what I want for myself and I will do whatever it takes to get myself there. I was sad and depressed a couple of months ago and then I made one change and it was changed my life forever, I also found a way to help people become happier, healthier, wealthier, and live there best lives. I’ve found a way to help people lose weight without going through all the hard times I went through and I did it all completely on my own, I taught myself makeup, I taught myself meal prep, I taught myself happiness. I taught myself to fight and I have found something that helps bring motivation to people, and helps them be happy and dedicated that gives them the will and want to keep going. I’m so grateful for it, and I use it everyday and will never go a day without it now. Was the best investment in myself I’ve ever made and I can’t wait to help show others what it’s like to truly be as happy and motivated as myself and help them with there weight loss. If you ever want to know what it is, message me. Because I promise you, you will never regret it I was so skeptical until I saw it change my moms life. Here’s to be happy for the rest of my life��