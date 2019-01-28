Por Crónica

Claire, una vecina de Nueva Jersey, es fanática del ejercicio y correr es una de sus actividades preferidas. Una vez, en inmediaciones de la casa del hermano, en Kansas, se perdió. Al revisar el GPS de su teléfono celular, descubrió algo que la haría una celebridad en Instagram... La ruta del mapa era un enorme pene. inconscientemente, había recorrido un falo.

A partir de allí, Claire se lo tomó como una costumbre y todos sus caminos fueron enormes penes, de variados tamaños y formas. Luego, decidió compartir el resultado en su cuenta de Instagram.

"Me encanta buscar rutas que parezcan un pene. Correr es mi deporte favorito y dibujar falos enormes es, simplemente, un bono extra", admite, bastante orgullosa, la corredora de 33 años.


 

