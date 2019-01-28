Claire, una vecina de Nueva Jersey, es fanática del ejercicio y correr es una de sus actividades preferidas. Una vez, en inmediaciones de la casa del hermano, en Kansas, se perdió. Al revisar el GPS de su teléfono celular, descubrió algo que la haría una celebridad en Instagram... La ruta del mapa era un enorme pene. inconscientemente, había recorrido un falo.
A partir de allí, Claire se lo tomó como una costumbre y todos sus caminos fueron enormes penes, de variados tamaños y formas. Luego, decidió compartir el resultado en su cuenta de Instagram.
"Me encanta buscar rutas que parezcan un pene. Correr es mi deporte favorito y dibujar falos enormes es, simplemente, un bono extra", admite, bastante orgullosa, la corredora de 33 años.
Forgot to turn the GPS off before I drove away. Typical. Swipe ⬅️⬅️ ������♀️����♀️I think it worked out though. Also this run was super hilly (500ft climb), it was 23° F, icy, and wind gusts up to 45mph so.... basically I’m lucky I didn’t die. . . . . . #sundayrunday #dickrun #beatyesterday #pursuesweat #wearetherunners #runnersofinstagram #motivation #runhappy #runderful #womensrunningcommunity #noexcuses #justdoit #runaddict #runningmotivation #motivation #instarunners #beabeast #fitstagram #fitspiration #runrunrun #runtimefuntime
#waybackwednesday – thank god there’s a hashtag for this, or I wouldn’t have posted this. Here’s a #dickrun from this day 2 years ago. WHICH I NEVER POSTED BEFORE. Turns out even though I’ve been doing dickruns since ’15, I wasn’t really into the ‘gram until sometime in the latter half of 2017. So basically there’s a whole secret archive of dickruns that I’m going to be able to pull out of the vault to share with you guys. While on some throwbacks to the start of 2017, swipe for some throwback photos from@around that time (and even a NYE video, we’re doing shots at midnight). Takeaway: I definitely used to party a lot more then. ����♀️ I’m older now, maybe not more mature though. . . . . . #humpdaymotivation #beatyesterday #pursuesweat #wearetherunners #runnersofinstagram #motivation #runhappy #runderful #womensrunningcommunity #influenster #noexcuses #justdoit #runaddict #runningmotivation #motivation #instarunners #beabeast #fitstagram #fitspiration #runrunrun #runtimefuntime
Gotta give the people what they want. And you guys really want the D. It’s cool. I don’t judge. �� This run took me down Staffler Road, I love when things work out. �� Happy Saturday hope y’all have a kickdick weekend ! . . . . . #dickrun #saturdayvibes #saturdaymotivation #beatyesterday #pursuesweat #wearetherunners #runnersofinstagram #motivation #runhappy #runderful #womensrunningcommunity #noexcuses #justdoit #runaddict #runningmotivation #motivation #instarunners #beabeast #fitstagram #fitspiration #runrunrun
I made my dog go on a #dickrun with me today. Go ahead, call PETA, IDGAF. �� . . . . #wednesdaymotivation #runningwithdogs #dogswhorun #beatyesterday #wearetherunners #runnersofinstagram #motivation #runhappy #runderful #womensrunningcommunity #cardio #cardioworkout #noexcuses #justdoit #runaddict #runningmotivation #motivation #instarunners #beabeast #fitstagram #fitspiration #runrunrun
A #dickrun on “big piece road” (totally serious), with a spray painted dick found along the way (swipe ⬅️). Doesn’t get much better than that. Fairfield NJ you love the D. . . . . #winterrunning #tuesdaymotivation #beatyesterday #wearetherunners #runnersofinstagram #motivation #runhappy #runderful #womensrunningcommunity #cardio #cardioworkout #noexcuses #justdoit #runaddict #runningmotivation #motivation #instarunners #beabeast #fitstagram #fitspiration #runrunrun
There’s a lot of positives about my vacation from now until Jan 2 - but the biggest is that I have tons of free time to #dickrun ������♀️ HAPPY FRIYAY YOU GUYS. - - - - - - PS- my legs are so sore from Wednesday still, and this run was pretty hilly (100+ feet gains / mile).... I had to WORK the last .25 mile to bring my pace sub 10 ���� and literally barely made it hah . . . . . . #nobullproject #friyay #fridaymotivation #happyfriday #vacationmode #beatyesterday #wearetherunners #runnersofinstagram #motivation #runhappy #runderful #womensrunningcommunity #cardio #cardioworkout #noexcuses #justdoit #runaddict #runningmotivation #motivation #instarunners #beabeast #fitstagram #fitspiration #runrunrun
THREE YEARS! ������ Happy #dickrunversary to me and to all of us. It’s been 3 years since my first official #dickrun which is now one mistake that we are all happy for. Thanks for following along, sharing your own runs, and all the encouragement and laughs along the way. Here’s to many more dickruns (and twat trots ��) to come ������ . . . . #thankful #anniversary #runallthemiles #runversary #beatyesterday #wearetherunners #runnersofinstagram #motivation #runhappy #runderful #womensrunningcommunity #cardio #cardioworkout #noexcuses #justdoit #runaddict #runningmotivation #motivation #instarunners #beabeast #fitstagram #fitspiration #runrunrun #crossfitgirls #crossfitter #crossfitrunning
The original #dickrun ... revisited. November 27, 2015 - November 24, 2018. Thanks for joining me today @golfjedi_ap It’s been an awesome ride, with many dickruns to come, thank you all for following along. ���� I must have doubled back somewhere on round 1 to add an extra mile ����♀️ Anyway was super excited to get back to the original route given it is 1,500 miles from my home base... check out my story for the full dickrun history ������♀️������♀️������♀️ Have a great weekend you guys . . . . . #thenandnow #beatyesterday #minimalistrunning #wearetherunners #runnersofinstagram #motivation #runhappy #runderful #womensrunningcommunity #cardio #cardioworkout #noexcuses #justdoit #runaddict #runningmotivation #motivation #instarunners #beabeast #fitstagram #fitspiration #runrunrun #thankyou #crossfitgirls #crossfitchicks #crossfitlife #liftweights #runallthemiles #nobullproject
Whoever tells you the Midwest is flat... is FLAT OUT WRONG. �� This was one hilly #dickrun with @golfjedi_ap and his two doggos ���� followed by some Crossfit and then a brewery. Kansas City... doing thanksgiving right! . . . . . . #thanksgiving #crossfitgirls #crossfitlife #crossfitters #beatyesterday #minimalistrunning #wearetherunners #runnersofinstagram #motivation #runhappy #runderful #womensrunningcommunity #cardio #cardioworkout #noexcuses #justdoit #runaddict #runningmotivation #motivation #instarunners #beabeast #fitstagram #fitspiration #runrunrun #liftweightsdrinkbeer #liftweights
A cold and stiff one this morning on my last day in chi-town. The bean is at the base �� (swipe ⬅️ for �� throughly this little journey). @uamapmyrun kinda messed up, it’s not even logging these runs so well for me lately. Womp womp. Long day of travel and delays ✈️ and I am super glad to be home now. Happy hump day you guys! . . . . . #humpday #wednesdaymotivation #thebeanchicago #beatyesterday #minimalistrunning #wearetherunners #runnersofinstagram #motivation #runhappy #runderful #womensrunningcommunity #cardio #cardioworkout #noexcuses #justdoit #runaddict #runningmotivation #motivation #instarunners #beabeast #fitstagram #fitspiration #runrunrun #travel #travelrun #travelguide
The start/end dots are driving me absolutely insane ... I should be better at placement by now ����♀️Anyway just a quick #dickrun today cause I gotta go get my hair cut. Happy Thursday you guys! . . . . #beatyesterday #minimalistrunning #wearetherunners #runnersofinstagram #motivation #runhappy #runderful #thursdaymotivation #womensrunningcommunity #cardio #cardioworkout #noexcuses #justdoit #runaddict #runningmotivation #motivation #instarunners #beabeast #fitstagram #fitspiration #runrunrun #crossfitchicks
The only thing more waterlogged than this #dickrun was me- it was 40° and RAINING �� (no seriously, fucking pouring) the whole run but it was worth it. I totally messed up and turned the GPS off early SO I need to go back and do this again cause this really was a beautiful route. �������� Thanks Cedar Grove for the good times today. �������� PS I clearly died on mile 3 check out the splits ���� . . . . . #beatyesterday #nevermissamonday #mondaymotivation #minimalistrunning #wearetherunners #runnersofinstagram #motivation #runhappy #runderful #womensrunningcommunity #cardio #cardioworkout #noexcuses #justdoit #runaddict #runningmotivation #motivation #instarunners #beabeast #fitstagram #fitspiration #runrunrun
I #dickran my work. It’s gonna be a good week, you guys. . . . . . . #WODthenrun #nevermissamonday #mondaymotivation #dickrun #morningmotivation #beatyesterday #minimalistrunning #wearetherunners #runnersofinstagram #motivation #runhappy #runderful #halfmarathontraining #womensrunningcommunity #cardio #cardioworkout #noexcuses #justdoit #runaddict #runningmotivation #motivation #instarunners #beabeast #fitstagram #fitspiration #runrunrun