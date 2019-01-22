Por Crónica
La nueva moda es viral en las redes.

Cientos de usuarios se unieron al #UnicornArmpitHair, una nueva tendencia en las redes sociales la cual promueve teñirse el vello de las axilas de varios colores al igual que el pelo de los Unicornios. 

La tendencia #UnicornHair, la cual consistía en teñirse de varios colores el cabello, se unió a un nuevo furor de lucir el vello de las axilas con varios colores. La nueva moda tiene como fin romper los estándares de belleza establecidos. 

Los tonos más elegidos por los cibernautas fueron los de apoyo a los derechos LGBT, rojo, naranja, amarillo, verde, azul y violeta, que reproducen el orden de los colores del arcoíris. Los usuarios se manifestaron a través de Instagram con el hasthag #UnicornArmpitHair. 

Moda