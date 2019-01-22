Cientos de usuarios se unieron al #UnicornArmpitHair, una nueva tendencia en las redes sociales la cual promueve teñirse el vello de las axilas de varios colores al igual que el pelo de los Unicornios.
La tendencia #UnicornHair, la cual consistía en teñirse de varios colores el cabello, se unió a un nuevo furor de lucir el vello de las axilas con varios colores. La nueva moda tiene como fin romper los estándares de belleza establecidos.
Los tonos más elegidos por los cibernautas fueron los de apoyo a los derechos LGBT, rojo, naranja, amarillo, verde, azul y violeta, que reproducen el orden de los colores del arcoíris. Los usuarios se manifestaron a través de Instagram con el hasthag #UnicornArmpitHair.
.............
El mundo de los unicornios llegó para quedarse �� Pero, ¿qué te parece esta nueva moda? La tendencia llamada 'Unicorn Armpit Hair' lleva a teñirse los pelos de las axilas de muuuchos colores, como @caitlinfordhair ☺ ¿Qué te parece? ¿Te animarías a probar? ���� . . . #unicorn #unicornhair #haircolor #instapic #instagood #photootfheday #UnicornArmpitHair #trend #trendy #tendencia #pictureoftheday #instapic #yoleodiariofemenino #diariofemenino
.............
GUESS WHAT is the biggest trend for 2019?!?! ��#unicornarmpithair and yes.... we offer this service at #phenixsalonsuitesidaho �������������� . . . #itsinstyle #tryitatleastonce #unicornstyle #unicornhair #rainbowarmpits #armpithair #addcolortoyourlife #happiness #brightenyourday #idahofalls #idahofallssalon #idahofallshair #booktoday #armpitbeauty #2019hairtrends #ownit
.............
So, I did a thing on Friday January 11 2019. I was able to check it off of my bucket list! #januhairy has finally come and I was able to do my first vivid armpit color! I first saw it in 2013 and I've wanted to do it ever since... 6 years later my vivid pit dreams came true! Lol. #axillaryhair #unicornarmpithair #pithairdontcare #beyourownunicorn #jpms #pulpriothair #curtainsmatchthedrapes #naturalist #feminist #beautiful #doctoredlocks #donaldscottnyc #theunicorntribe #lol #girlpower
.............
So, I did a thing on Friday January 11 2019. I was able to check it off of my bucket list thanks to my friend Angeline! #januhairy has finally come and I was able to do my first vivid armpit color! I first saw it in 2013 and I've wanted to do it ever since... 6 years later my vivid pit dreams came true! Lol. #axillaryhair #unicornarmpithair #pithairdontcare #beyourownunicorn #jpms #pulpriothair #curtainsmatchthedrapes #naturalist #feminist #beautiful #doctoredlocks #donaldscottnyc #theunicorntribe #lol #girlpower