Leah Jorgensen, una estadounidense de 33 años de Wisconsin, Estados Unidos, sufre el síndrome de ovario poliquístico, una manifestación hormonal que hace crecer mucho pelo a la mujeres por todo su cuerpo, entre otras afecciones.

Desde los 14 fue intimidada por la forma en la que se veía. Por ese motivo decidió cubrirse siempre con camisas de mangas largas y pantalones. Cuando cumplió los 20, comenzó a afeitarse.

La inseguridad de Leah le impidió acercarse a las personas, a tal punto que no tuvo su primer beso hasta los 27 años y evitó al dentista durante 12.

Pero la historia tuvo un cambio brusco en 2015, cuando Leah fue atropellada por un auto. En ese momento debió ser llevada al hospital en ambulancia y los paramédicos tuvieron que cortarle la ropa para someterla a una cirugía. Allí fue cuando decidió dejar de afeitarse y esconder sus vellos.

Leah ahora los acepta vistiendo escotes y faldas sin mangas con las piernas desnudas en público, sin preocuparse por lo que piensa la gente.

"Me di cuenta de que nunca me disgustó realmente cómo se veía el cabello. El problema no fue con el cabello, sino con la percepción que la gente tiene de él", aseguró.

Hoy Leah comparte en las redes sociales cientos de imágenes con orgullo.