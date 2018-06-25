Por Crónica

Hacer un cambio en su vida. Eso es lo que buscó una mujer australiana, y vaya si lo logró. La youtuber abandonó todo lo que tenía y decidió irse al medio de la selva, donde vive desnuda y sin ningún condicionamiento social. Además, ahorró miles de dólares.

Oriunda de Queensland, Australia, la youtuber conocida como Freelee decidió instalarse junto a su pareja en una precaria vivienda de una selva sudamericana, de la que no dio más precisiones. Allí, esta mujer de 37 años logró liberarse de la "vida de esclava" que llevaba trabajando cinco días a la semana. "Quería inspirarme y sentir algo significativo todos los días", contó.

 

Por eso, ahora vive en lo que considera una total libertad, "libre de ropa que restringe", come frutas y verduras que ella misma produce, se baña con el agua de la lluvia y bebe de ríos naturales.

 

Fotos polémicas

Debido a esta nueva vida, Freelee, la bloguera vegana, aparece totalmente desnuda en las fotos que publica en las redes sociales o cubriéndose solamente con algunas prendas hechas con derivados de materiales orgánicos, como cáscaras de coco. "¿Si voy a estar desnuda en cada fotografía?, Sí, desnuda en la jungla. Libre de ropa, etiquetas, zapatos, maquillaje y depilación. Simplemente, uno se siente bien", explicó.

 

"Dejé una situación insalubre. Desarrollé problemas de salud relacionado con el estrés profundo", siguió. Fue, en consecuencia, que desarrolló "una profunda fortaleza interior" que le permitió patear el tablero.

Gracias a esta actitud, calculó que, en un año, logró ahorrar unos 4.000 dólares al no comprar cosméticos ni realizar cuidados estéticos, como teñirse el pelo, colocarse pestañas postizas o depilarse.

 

Sin embargo, al compartir toda su vida en las redes sociales, no faltaron quienes cuestionaron la veracidad de su historia y le preguntaron cómo hacía para cargar su celular para sacar fotos y subirlas a las redes sociales, viviendo en una precaria vivienda en medio de la selva. Tal vez, todo sea parte de una campaña para hacerse mundialmente famosa.

 
