FIVB sanctions of the discriminatory act of Serbian ���� player Sanja Djurdjevic:



• 2-match Suspension (vs. Belgium & Canada)

• Fine of CHF 20,000 (Php 1,066,310.92)



FIVB to donate the fine to programs against discriminatory behavior & promote cultural sensitivity. pic.twitter.com/vMwQkw3W87