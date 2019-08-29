Jessi Combs, conocida como "la mujer más rápida del mundo sobre cuatro ruedas", falleció tratando de batir su propio récord de velocidad en tierra -los 640 km/h que logró con el equipo North American Eagle Supersonic Speed Challenger- en el desierto de Oregon, Estados Unidos.
Familiares y compañeros de la fallecida conductora de televisión confirmaron su muerte a través de redes sociales. El hecho tuvo lugar en el desierto de Alvord. Terry Madden, compañero de equipo de Combs, publicó un emotivo mensaje en su Instagram personal.
So I don’t know how to say any of this but it all needs said. I have never loved or been loved by anyone as much as this amazing woman @thejessicombs she was truly my unicorn and I enjoyed every single minute that I had with her. She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know. Unfortunately we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident, I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her!! I’m not ok, but she is right here keeping my going-I made her a promise that if this didn’t go well that I would make sure and do good with it, please help me with that, you are all going to see things on news please believe non of them.. we the family have drafted a release and it will come out today with more proper info, but I was just woke up by the media tracking me down and I need everyone of her true friends to do what she would want “take a deep breath, relax” and do good things with this. Please donate to nothing, I know there will be people try, we are finishing the documentary as she wished and the world will know the truth and her foundation will use those funds to do amazing things in this world and make her legacy live on properly. In the coming days her family and I will get the proper channels put together that you can then donate to that foundation but until you hear it from me wait please-I don’t want some asshole profiting off this (all ready had one try to sell us a video)... . . Love you all and thank you all for being such amazing friends to her, she dedicated her life to helping support others dreams and I promise I will continue that.
"No sé como decir esto, pero todo necesita decirse. Nunca he amado o sido amado por nadie tanto como esta increíble mujer @thejessicombs, ella era realmente mi unicornio y disfruté cada minuto que tuve con ella. Ella era el espíritu más asombroso que he conocido o conoceré", escribió, añadiendo que la muerte de Combs fue "un horrible accidente", se leía en el posteo.
"¡Confíen en mí, hicimos todo lo humanamente posible para salvarla! Todos ustedes van a ver cosas en las noticias, por favor, no crean en ellas... Nosotros, la familia, hemos redactado un comunicado y saldrá hoy con información más adecuada, pero los medios me despertaron y ahora necesitan a todos sus verdaderos amigos", expresó Madden, quien le dedicó un video tributo.
It may seem a little crazy to walk directly into the line of fire... those who are willing, are those who achieve great things. . . People say I’m crazy. I say thank you ;) . . . #fastestwomanonearth #almost #fasterthanfast #jetcar #afterburner #landpseed @landspeed763 #iwillgofaster #gottabreak512 #aimingfor619 #currentlyat483 #northamericaneagle #i❤️afterburners
"Puede parecer un poco loco caminar directamente hacia la línea de fuego... los que están dispuestos, son los que consiguen grandes cosas. La gente dice que estoy loca. Yo les digo que gracias", escribió Combs días antes de su muerte.
La mujer comenzó su carrera como presentadora de tv, en ciclos como "Extreme 4x4", "Overhaulin'", "Truck U", "All Girls Garage", y el popular "MythBusters", un show dónde un grupo de profesionales de distintas ramas intentaban determinar si mitos populares eran reales o no.