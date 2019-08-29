Jessi Combs, conocida como "la mujer más rápida del mundo sobre cuatro ruedas", falleció tratando de batir su propio récord de velocidad en tierra -los 640 km/h que logró con el equipo North American Eagle Supersonic Speed Challenger- en el desierto de Oregon, Estados Unidos.

Familiares y compañeros de la fallecida conductora de televisión confirmaron su muerte a través de redes sociales. El hecho tuvo lugar en el desierto de Alvord. Terry Madden, compañero de equipo de Combs, publicó un emotivo mensaje en su Instagram personal.

"No sé como decir esto, pero todo necesita decirse. Nunca he amado o sido amado por nadie tanto como esta increíble mujer @thejessicombs, ella era realmente mi unicornio y disfruté cada minuto que tuve con ella. Ella era el espíritu más asombroso que he conocido o conoceré", escribió, añadiendo que la muerte de Combs fue "un horrible accidente", se leía en el posteo.

"¡Confíen en mí, hicimos todo lo humanamente posible para salvarla! Todos ustedes van a ver cosas en las noticias, por favor, no crean en ellas... Nosotros, la familia, hemos redactado un comunicado y saldrá hoy con información más adecuada, pero los medios me despertaron y ahora necesitan a todos sus verdaderos amigos", expresó Madden, quien le dedicó un video tributo.

"Puede parecer un poco loco caminar directamente hacia la línea de fuego... los que están dispuestos, son los que consiguen grandes cosas. La gente dice que estoy loca. Yo les digo que gracias", escribió Combs días antes de su muerte.

La mujer comenzó su carrera como presentadora de tv, en ciclos como "Extreme 4x4", "Overhaulin'", "Truck U", "All Girls Garage", y el popular "MythBusters", un show dónde un grupo de profesionales de distintas ramas intentaban determinar si mitos populares eran reales o no.