Comenzaron los suspiros... el iraquí Omar Borkan Al Gala, el hombre más lindo del mundo, confirmó su divorcio.
Después de tres años de matrimonio y un hijo, se separó de su mujer. “Es un día muy triste en mi vida, siempre desearé la mejor de las suertes para ella, al final, es la madre de mi hijo y no puedo desearle nada, excepto el bien”, reveló.
Cuando la imagen de este modelo y poeta se hizo conocida, fue bautizado como el hombre más lindo del planeta e hizo suspirar a muchas, pero su matrimonio les rompió el corazón.
Tal vez ahora, alguna espere tener una nueva oportunidad.