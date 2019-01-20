La pareja instagramers que murió el pasado 25 de octubre al caer por un acantilado en el Parque Nacional de Yosemite, en California, Estados Unidos, había consumido alcohol horas previas al accidente.
El reporte toxicológico de la oficina forense del condado californiano de Stanislaus, citado por The Mercury News, destaca que Vishnu Viswanath, de 29 años, y su esposa Meenakshi Moorthy, de 30, estaban "intoxicados con alcohol etílico antes de la muerte" y no se encontraron medicamentos en los cuerpos.
Andrea Stewart, asistente del forense del condado de Mariposa, declaró el viernes en un correo electrónico enviado al diario: "Solo podemos concluir que habían consumido alcohol, pero se desconoce a qué nivel de intoxicación".
Ambas víctimas, ciudadanos indios que residían en Estados Unidos, presentaron "múltiples lesiones en la cabeza, cuello, tórax y abdomen" como consecuencia del accidente, aseguró el patólogo forenses Sung-Ook Baik, en el informe completo de la autopsia, finalizado el 4 de enero, según informó el sitio RT Actualidad.
El caso
Los cuerpos fueron descubiertos a unos 245 metros por debajo del mirador de Taft Point, popular entre los turistas por sus espectaculares vistas. Los funcionarios del parque afirman que la pareja colocó un trípode fotográfico cerca del borde del acantilado desde donde se cree que se cayeron, pero todavía "no hay una idea clara" de qué sucedió.
Vishnu y Meenakshi tenían un blog de viajes en donde narraban sus aventuras por todo el mundo. Asimismo, contaban con una cuenta de Instagram que tenía más de 25.000 seguidores. En marzo, Meenakshi publicó una foto en la que aparecía sentada en un acantilado. Irónicamente, en la descripción de la imagen la joven advertía sobre los peligros de tomar fotos extremas solo para conseguir más 'me gusta' en las redes sociales.
CHASING SUNSETS or CHASING LIKES ??? �� ... Sooo today on #socialmediabadasstribe we are talking about limits of #doitforthegram.��Yeah sure it can be limitless but guys, we reaaaallly need to have boundaries(this is handy as life lessons too but we will revisit that later��) A lot of us including yours truly is a fan of daredevilry attempts of standing at the edge of cliffs ⛰and skyscrapers��, but did you know that wind gusts can be FATAL??? ☠️ Is our life just worth one photo? ... When we squirm at another selfie attempt gone south �� from a skyscraper, let’s remember to save that in our core memory �� and not the memory dump ��(I am still on the Inside Out �� train y'all ��) Same applies when we get our knickers in a twist and hog a spot till we get the perfect shot�� I know I know, I am guilty as charged for all of this ��♀️ and if I didn’t have Mr. Two Goody Shoes, Vishnu �� with me, I am not even sure if I would have written this post. ... Let us all try to be responsible digital citizens and use our “numbers” to be transparent and honest, shall we?�� None of us is perfect and the more we accept it and share our flaws as much as our wins, we are one step closer to creating a sane social media without the scary brouhahas.��✨ ... Still there?�� Woohoo, a backflip is in order, or wait maybe a pizza? �� What about a unicorn ice-cream �� �� with some Disney-approved cotton candy ���� and pixie dust infused sprinkles ��♀️ if…..IF you could tell me the one time you were effin’ proud of being candid and real AF in social media? �� ... PS - Not sponsored but sweatshirt is from @radearthsupply • • • #grandcanyonnps #northrim #instagramaz #visitarizona #travelarizona #shotzdelight #discovertheroad #usaroadtrip #visittheusa #outdoorsusa #exploretheusa #womenwhoexplore #iamtb #radparks #thediscoverer #gtgi #sheisnotlost #wearetravelgirls #hikemore #radgirlslife #travelreality #dreamscape @womenwhoexplore @visit_arizona @visittheusa @shotzdelight
"Do you suppose she’s a wildflower?"�� *Sees the caption, screams out loud, runs away and wishes to flush herself down the toilet*���� ... With all due respect to Lewis Carroll and Alice in Wonderland, one of my fav fairytales ever��♀️, I think this is one of the most commonly used quotes across social media! Please don't get me wrong, ain't nobody got time to rant like yours truly ��♀️ and sometimes I do wish I could whip out quotes and then elaborate on it to save time.⏰(which I do occasionally��) ... But really?�� Why do we scramble into the overcrowded quote-caption train? (toot toot��) If it’s something we are truly passionate about, it makes sense and everyone loves a good quote from time to time.���� However, if that’s our IG norm always, I believe we should pause and reflect if it is honestly helping us in any way.�� ... Aaaand on that note, I am happy to announce an exciting hashtag I have created #socialmediabadasstribe.����What I learned from the countless DMs and comments I have shared is, ALL of us have doubts and fears about social media, border lining ANXIETY. �� I am delighted to self-proclaim myself as your Social Media Fairy Godmother��♀️, and along with the fellow Godmothers ��♀️and Godfathers ��♂️ of my badass tribe, we are going to GROW TOGETHER as a family where we can genuinely help each other out.���� ... Now now, no judging �� and we have absolutely no time and energy for our sneaky friend jealousy here! ❌ All of you are welcome �� �� to check the comments and help others if you wish to. ❤️ Let’s start with the powers and perils of captions! ✍️ ... ��Could y'all please share how do you decide the captions you choose on any social media?��You already know my method!�� ... PS- The location of this shot ⛰�� is detailed in the first comment and it has got a neat adventure to it too which I will be uploading soon in my Cali stories �� • • • #VisitCalifornia #RawCalifornia #NaturalCalifornia #californiaholics #passionpassport #discovertheroad #createexplore #traveleroftheweek #DameTraveler #sheisnotlost #radgirlslife #dreamscape #socialmediacoach #nikonnofilter
Sajnaaa Kya Ye Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai �� ���� �� ... Vishnu and I grew up watching a LOT of Bollywood and @iamsrk and @kajol is one of our daaarling on-screen pairs everrrr.��When we planned White Sands NPS, I knew I had to get an SRK-Kajol inspired Bollywood Dance pose in a Designer Saree �� and here you go. But can you tell I am burning with a 105-degree flu ��and was actually balling my eyes out �� just a few minutes back as I lost something forever with a ginormous sentimental value? #realitycheck ... Anyhoo, a faaav dialogue of ours, by the King of Bollywood @iamsrk never fails to give us goosebumps even for the bajillionth time when we hear those words of wisdom.✨The lines read �� “Kehte hain ki…..Filmon ki tarah hamari zindagi mein bhi End mein, sab theek ho jaata hai..Happyssss Endingssss..Aur agar theek naa ho, toh woh The End nahi hai dostoo, Picture abhi baaki hai…..” #OmShantiOm �� ... It roughly translates as, “It is said that just like our films, our lives too have a happy ending. Happysss Endingsss. But if it is not happy for you, it is not the end yet my friends, it is not the end. The movie has not ended as yet.…”✨ Or in my definition, there is more to YOUR movie, mate. YOU get to define when is your Happyyysss Endingssss. �� YOU always have a choice.��YOU can rebuild.��YOU should never give up cos it is not yet over my friend, not yet when you are still ABOVE the ground �� #pinkpositivelight ... Now is it any surprise that this man @iamsrk’s movies inspire millions all over the world including yours truly?��A lot of you have asked me how I manage to stay bubbly and bouncy �� I owe it to my choice of Books���� /Bollywood Music/Films ������♀️ aaaaand Disney ��♀️ ��. I would love to know if there are any regional movies/songs which has influenced your persona? ���� • • • #newmexicotrue #nmoutside #nmco #travelNM #PureSW #FindYourPark #instagramersnm #onlyinnewmexico #WhiteSandsNPS #visitnewmexico #travelustcouples #belovedstories #loveandwildhearts #dreamscape #getoutandphoto #passionpassport #teamkaptainkenny #livetravelchannel #exploreaholic #createexplore #traveladdicts #wanderandwish #traveldreamseekers #OnGoogleMaps #itsamazingoutthere
SWIPE RIGHT TO SEE SOME EPICNESS �� FROM #WOMENSMARCHONNYC ... You know when I said I have a thing for badass ��Wonder(ful) Women? Yesterday, I decided to be one myself and participated in the #WomensMarch here. I went alone and was on the verge of a meltdown �� for the first few minutes since everyone had their own squad and a tad reserved to accept this pink haired girlie ���� but then I met my SISTERHOOD and I came back with a fiery tribe ��to dance with and mad memories to die for ✨ ... It is ironical like @gloriasteinem said, the moment a woman chooses to behave like a full-human-being, she gets into a hell lotta troubles,��and from yesterday my sisterhood and I, we have been subjected to a lot of “trolls” and controversies from people who couldn't care less about all this.��Let me help you here.�� 〰️ WHY are we doing this and WHO are we doing this for⁉️ ... ��We want the society to RESPECT OUR CHOICES. Treat us like a FULL HUMAN BEING. We love being a Mother/Wife/Chef but we do not want it to be FORCED on us. 〰️ ��Many women are labeled and objectified and not treated as INDIVIDUALS.We want to end that. 〰️ ��As much as we love our near and dear ones and would even die for them, we do NOT exist solely for EVERYBODY ELSE’S PURPOSE. 〰️ ��Like many trailblazing visionaries and virtuosos did before us and still doing, if THEY had not marched for us, we would probably still forced to be with shaven heads and slaving for someone else. 〰️ ��So it all boils down to #pinkpositivelight “RESPECT MY EXISTENCE OR EXPECT MY RESISTANCE” (@royabab ��) 〰️〰️〰️ �� Also, Feminism is NOT equal ❌ to Men-Hating. If anything we love and respect the men(those who return the feelings i.e.) in our life and again like Gloria said, “A feminist is anyone who recognizes the equality and full humanity of women and men.” ... Please feel free to agree/disagree with these ideologies in comments and I will be more than happy to contribute to it�� • • • #TogetherWeRise #TimesUp #NotOnOurWatch #NeverthelessShePersisted #DefineFeminism #GurlsTalk #WonderWomen #DameTravelerConnection #DameTraveler #SheisNotLost #TimeOutNewYork #seeyourcity #TheWeekOnInstagram
Sooo tis’ no secret that I have always admired and aroused by women who dare to stand out in the crowd just by being themselves��You know the passionate ones��who “do their thing” no matter what curve balls the society throws at them, the driven ones��who venture on their wildest dreams,and whether they are rule makers or rule breakers, what they all have in common is, they stand darn true to themselves and their ideals��and don’t act anything less than what they are, just for the society to “accept” them.�� ... And Wonder Woman(fictitious or not, we will come to that soon) is exactly all that and more! She is strong (hell yes!) yet sensitive.⚡️She is badass but she doubted her strength and even gets yelled at for that.⚡️She is stubborn but she is also kind.⚡️Do you see, there is a Wonder Woman��⚔️in each and every one of you.Just let her shine through ✨✨✨and you will be unstoppable.�� ... Sooo ladies, sparkling in the #pinkpositivelight ��✨ let’s do this for the ��onder ��oman inside us. Tell me your strengths that you are proud of.��Not the others, but what do YOU love the most about yourself?��And I can tell you this my Amazons,⚔️��once you believe in the spark ⚡️which makes you “you”, nothing can stop you from lassoing your way to be a Sassy, Strong, Ass-kicking Wonder Woman.��So c’mon, together let us pop, fizz and clink��to all the Wonder Women out there and celebrate their quirks and strengths.�� ... PS-For the “Super Man” reading this post, it would be great if you could share with us about the Wonder Woman��in your life. I can’t promise if Vishnu will dress up for a post like this for the men but we’ll see �� ... PPS – Please be careful standing at the edge of canyons/mountains/high rise buildings. The wind gusts are extremely dangerous☠️ and your adrenaline rage is not worth your life. We waited quite a bit and made sure of this. • • • #dametraveler #ladiesgoneglobal #girlsborntotravel #wearetravelgirls #iamtb #myfavtourlina #sheisnotlost #femmetravel #citizenfemme #sheexplores #travelista #traveltales #thediscoverer #travelust #dreamscape #instagramaz #visitarizona #timeoutsociety #inlovewiththisplace #dametravelerconnection #sidewalkerdaily #travelinladies