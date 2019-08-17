Un hombre, ex banquero estadounidense, decidió dejar su vida cotidiana para convertirse en una serpiente. El sujeto ahorró 75 mil dólares y se realizó 20 cirugías para cumplir su sueño. Tiamat Legion Medusa, quien sufrió una infancia difícil por no animarse a ser él mismo, se castró y manifestó que pretende continuar transformándose.

Medusa, de 58 años, ahora conocido como la "Dama dragón", gastó 75 mil dólares en más de 20 proocedimientos quirúrquicos para asimilarse a un reptil y convertirse en una criatura sin género.

Antes de comenzar esta nueva etapa en su vida, el hombre era un banquero que tuvo fascinación por los reptiles desde su infancia. Al ser consciente de necesitar un cambio, comenzó a transformarse y empezó a realizarse operaciones.

Hasta el día de hoy, se hizo dieciocho implantes de cuernos, se castró y se realizó una extracción de orejas. Después de veinte procedimientos, modificó todo su cuerpo para convertirse en una criatura sin género.

"Estoy en proceso de no tener género, así que prefiero que sean pronombres. Mi máxima aspiración es ser llamado 'eso', al igual que mi especie, las serpientes", manifestó. Luego, recordó momentos difíciles en su infancia: "Mis padres me abandonaron en el medio del bosque, en la noche, en el corazón del sur de Texas, donde abundan las serpientes de cascabel de diamante del oeste".

Continuó: "Mis padres me empujaron fuera del auto para dejarme allí, como basura no deseada, al estar ahí, adopté el sonido del cascabel venenoso como si fuera mi familia". Luego, fue rescatada por su abuelo paterno, quien la llevó a la escuela. A sus 11 años, se reconoció como gay pero no se animó a revelarlo.

Tras terminar la secundaria, dejó el pueblo de Bruni y se mudó a Houston, donde trabajó en un banco. "Estuve en el establecimiento durante 15 años. Me convertí en vicepresidente bancario y generente de la banca corporativa. Hasta que un día, fui al médico y me diagnosticaron VIH y luego sida, lo que consideré como una sentencia de muerte. Al saber la noticia, decidí modificar mi cuerpo con un par de cuernos que me salieron 400 dólares", contó.

"Como pensé que iba a morir, comencé a modificar mi cuerpo. Tomé hormonas para que crezcan mis senos, me sometí a la extracción de próstata y me castré, eliminé mis testículos y no quiero tener género", dijo. Agregó que luego, su enfermedad se diagnosticó como indetectable pero, sin embargo, no quiere dar vuelta atrás con sus transformaciones.

Finalmente, manifestó: "Mi objetivo es romper con el género e inspirar a otros. El próximo año, voy a tatuarme escamas de pies a cabeza y agregaré color púrpura a mis globos oculares. Mi metamorfosis está lejos de haber terminado. Estimo que la finalizaré en 2025".