Una mujer estadounidense de 30 años encontró una manera lucrativa de usar su trasero y mantiene a su familia gracias a él. Madre de dos hijos y casada con un militar retirado, comenzó a vender selfies y videos sexys a desconocidos en Internet a cambio de dinero.
El esposo de Summers VonHesse no sólo no se queja del pasatiempo de su pareja sino que la ayuda con el proceso creativo de las fotos que sube en Instagram para hacerle publicidad. En la red social, ya alcanzó los 190 mil seguidores.
La mujer reveló que gana entre 5 mil y 12 mil dólares con mes con su flamante trabajo y agregó que se siente en un cuento de hadas. "Pasamos mucho tiempo viviendo con lo justo y, por primera vez en mi vida, pude comprar zapatos sin sentirme culpable", dijo.
Sus suegros no aceptaron su decisión de la misma forma que su esposo y la ignorar desde que se enteraron. "Es triste que sean tan críticos, mi esposo me respalda al 100%", manifestó.
Breath, smile, laugh, dance....be free....take your positive light out into the world and sprinkle it around�� you are allowed to feel sexy, your body is amazing, you are more than a parent or a spouse. You are a beautiful being capable of so much pleasure and experience in life....dont deny yourself the happiness you deserve because of other peoples thoughts about how you look or act...life is too short
(I have a thong on censor Nazis!)....everybody follow @summersvonhesse �� please! my IG page has been acting funny today I've gotten like 2k new followers...thats total b.s. My page is organic I don't pay for that kind of shit. Makes me nervous tho. I've had my account delted before. I don't know what is doing this? Anyways I made @summersvonhesse and I'm going to start using that aswell just in case!
��2017 favorite post�� I had just seen a stage walk by @theashleygraham and was sooooo fucking inspired. It was the first time in my life I saw cellulite and jiggle and thought goddamn that is sexy....that woman is such a goddess in the way she carries herself, it is sexy (So I did my own version naked in the desert of course��) .....and ever since I've been doing my best to be my own brand of sexy....and to encourage others to be theirs. The power you have in owning exactly who you are is amazing, you just have to see it����
The face of irresponsibility��tonight I fully intend on getting sloshed and running around the house in something equally ridiculous. I need to blow off some steam...the last couple of weeks have been super shitty. You know the shit in your life that effects you like 100% but is 100% out of your control? Ya....that kinda b.s..... and I've been super positive and all that...just my positivity bank is about drained and I need to refill it with some Bombay and tonic so I don't run out����humor gets me through life at all times #postpartumbody #idowhatiwant #allbodiesaregoodbodies #lovetheskinyourin #thickwomen
Yeah I'm fucking loving����this lingerie set!! It's from Fredericks of Hollywood. The fact that the garter straps cut into my wonderfully thick thighs would have stopped me from wearing it before....def wouldn't have caught me dead letting anyone see me in it. Funny how perception changes everything����my thighs look hella sexy popping out. It's my husband favorite part. Who knew? ��to being your own wonderful kind of sexy ��xoxo . . . . . . . #thong #thickthighssavelives #thickwomen #honormycurves #bbwgirls #stockingfetish #chubby #thick #realwomen #bootyfordays #booty�� #plussizemodel
Fri-yay! So last night I was just chillin in lingerie. My husband says "you should tell your followers to try this out, trust me dudes love it. Watching you do the dishes in your undies is the sexiest shit ever" Hes right. I totally take for granted the fact that I am comfortable enough to walk around the house in somethin sexy now days! (Gone are the lights must be off times��)Are you confident enough to feel sexy in your own home? You should be. Try it out ;) I promise it will make you feel great to be bold enough to rock out your sexy. Fact is a lot of us worry about what out significant others think....stop. They know what you look like naked and they like it enough to stick around. They'll like it even more if you like it more. It's a weird thing, but it's true��be your kind of sexy my dears xoxo . . . . . . . . . #cellulite #booty�� #natural #naturalbeauty #realwomen #postpartumbody #bbwgirls #honormycurves #nowrongwaytobeawoman #thickwomen #coffeetime #womenempowerment #lovetheskinyourin
Love. Your. Motherfuckin. Self. You are litterlly NEVER going to have the perfect body or the perfect life...stop wasting life....be happy about being alive and what the fuck you got!✌�� . . . . . . . .#bootyfordays #booty�� #womenempowerment #sizesexy #nowrongwaytobeawoman #lovetheskinyourin #curvemodel #plussizemodel #thong #thickwomen #selflove #cellulite
Silver lining to my day��I got a package in the mail with this beautiful little bodysuit thing��my husband proceeded to say "ok walk down the hallway, ok, come back, slower....lets see how it looks crawling"������wtf I love him he cracks me up . . . . . .#thong #bodysuit #forever21plus #booty�� #bbwgirls #thickwomen #thickthighssavelives #bootyfordays #cellulite #naturalbeauty
Cuz I dream of a world where swimsuits models aren't photoshopped�� I follow a lot of plus models, and people advocating in the body positive, self love communities. It irritates me to no end to see them photoshopped. If you are plus sized you have some cellulite, you have little rolls here and there that pop out, you probably habe a stretch mark or two. And when I see photos so obviously airbrushed out and photoshopped I wonder what the hell they are really trying to achieve? It's hard enough to find a feeling of beauty when you are a woman. And then you look at these models and think to yourself, well fuck, I don't look like that. And you never will. It's fake. It's not reality. It's ten tons of make up and a computer program. It is sooo important to me to be an advocate for natural, real, beauty. For what women really look like. Because we are beautiful just the way we are, no b.s. required.
So, let's talk about sexual relationships�� Different types of sexual relationships. My husband and I have always toyed with the idea of involving other people in our lives, sexually. We decided to. And the more I talk to people the more I find out that this isn't so unusual. It's something people don't talk about, and lots of folks look down on. But the desire isn't so unusual. People live and stay married for a really really long time now days. We are going on a decade and I'm only 30. You do the math. We both agree that we benefit from having the trust to indulge outside of eachother. For us, this wouldn't have worked years ago. We hadn't built the trust we needed. But I know people who will never get married and maintain healthy happy relationships with a "primary partner" while still enjoying other people. People change sexually throughout the years, desires change. Keeping it all alive becomes impossible if you don't speak up and grow together, you grow apart. I think for women talking about this is EXTREMELY hard. You are labeled a slut, or any number of things. Sally homemaker isn't all we are. We can be that too, and do an amazing job but it is so important that we honor our most basic desires. This may not apply to you, but maybe something else dose. Maybe you have never told you spouse that really kinky thing you want to do, or that you miss the wild sex you used to have. It is something worth putting out there and having a conversation about. Because it is a most basic need and desire that we often shove aside. Thoughts?