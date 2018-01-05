Por Crónica
La mujer ya tiene más de 190 mil seguidores en Instagram.

Una mujer estadounidense de 30 años encontró una manera lucrativa de usar su trasero y mantiene a su familia gracias a él. Madre de dos hijos y casada con un militar retirado, comenzó a vender selfies y videos sexys a desconocidos en Internet a cambio de dinero. 

El esposo de Summers VonHesse no sólo no se queja del pasatiempo de su pareja sino que la ayuda con el proceso creativo de las fotos que sube en Instagram para hacerle publicidad. En la red social, ya alcanzó los 190 mil seguidores. 

La mujer reveló que gana entre 5 mil y 12 mil dólares con mes con su flamante trabajo y agregó que se siente en un cuento de hadas. "Pasamos mucho tiempo viviendo con lo justo y, por primera vez en mi vida, pude comprar zapatos sin sentirme culpable", dijo.

Sus suegros no aceptaron su decisión de la misma forma que su esposo y la ignorar desde que se enteraron. "Es triste que sean tan críticos, mi esposo me respalda al 100%", manifestó.

 

So, let's talk about sexual relationships�� Different types of sexual relationships. My husband and I have always toyed with the idea of involving other people in our lives, sexually. We decided to. And the more I talk to people the more I find out that this isn't so unusual. It's something people don't talk about, and lots of folks look down on. But the desire isn't so unusual. People live and stay married for a really really long time now days. We are going on a decade and I'm only 30. You do the math. We both agree that we benefit from having the trust to indulge outside of eachother. For us, this wouldn't have worked years ago. We hadn't built the trust we needed. But I know people who will never get married and maintain healthy happy relationships with a "primary partner" while still enjoying other people. People change sexually throughout the years, desires change. Keeping it all alive becomes impossible if you don't speak up and grow together, you grow apart. I think for women talking about this is EXTREMELY hard. You are labeled a slut, or any number of things. Sally homemaker isn't all we are. We can be that too, and do an amazing job but it is so important that we honor our most basic desires. This may not apply to you, but maybe something else dose. Maybe you have never told you spouse that really kinky thing you want to do, or that you miss the wild sex you used to have. It is something worth putting out there and having a conversation about. Because it is a most basic need and desire that we often shove aside. Thoughts?

Una publicación compartida de Summers VonHesse (@socalsummers) el

 

Dólares Estados Unidos fortuna Instagram Videos