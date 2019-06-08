Una mujer debió extraer sus implantes mamarios luego de que esta intervención le quitara el deseo sexual. Además, aseguró que la operación le causó también depresión, fatiga e intolerancia a los alimentos. La australiana publicó imágenes de todo su proceso en Instagram.
Sarah Hyde se puso implantes mamarios hace 5 años y gastó más de 300 mil pesos en la operación estética. A partir de ese momento, comenzó a experimentar problemas de salud. "Durante los últimos 3 años he estado sufriendo síntomas inexplicables por intolerancia a los alimentos, depresión, fatiga, debilidades musculares. Además, afectó gravemente mi deseo sexual", detalló.
Cansada de los síntomas, decidió buscar especialistas sobre el tema. Durante su investigación, descubrió historias de mujeres que experimentaron las mismas dificultades luego de ponerse implantes. "Las piezas envenenaron mi cuerpo lentamente con 40 químicos diferentes y metales pesados", aseguró la mujer.
Tras localizar la raíz de su problema, Hyde se sometió a otra operación. Esta vez, para quitar los implantes que tanto sufrimiento le provocaron. "Al sacármelos, sentí que me había sacado un gran peso de encima. He estado descansando mucho para que mi cuerpo y mi células puedan hacer su magia y curarme", manifestó.
Luego, dejó un mensaje para sus seguidores sobre la decisión de ponerse implantes mamarios: "Debemos ser conscientes sobre lo que ponemos dentro de nuestro cuerpo. Yo soy suficiente con o sin implantes mamarios. No necesito nada más para sentirme hermosa. Estoy orgullosa de mi misma, muy agradecida de sacarme los implantes y muy contenta de recuperar mi cuerpo natural".
YAY my scars have all healed over - ���� Swipe right I’m 7 weeks post EXPLANT & feeling ready to take on life again from a much better place! ⠀ I am feeling more MYSELF than I ever have ����⠀⠀ Can’t wait to get my butt back to GYM next week after having my consultation with my coach yesterday! This week I’m starting dancing to help tap more into femininity, part-time work, studies & I’ll be opening up spots for health coaching clients �� as much as a up & down journey #breastimplantilness has been it’s taught me so much about myself it’s forced me to face my inner critic learn to love and accept all parts of myself, it’s made me realise I have always been beautiful & enough with or without implants! I hope by me sharing my journey I can inspire other women to realise the same for them selves too!⠀⠀ We’re all ENOUGH & BEAUTIFUL!! ☺️⠀⠀ Since explanting I’ve learnt a lot about women’s health, how the human body works and reacts to chemicals & toxins... ⠀⠀ I honestly feel like I was ment to go through all of this for a reason it’s created a fire in my belly and fuelled my passion even more... ⠀⠀ I am about to embark on the journey of cleansing, ridding my body & liver of any toxins left behind from the implants and resetting my entire bodies system so I can fully step into the healthiest version of myself the person I came here to be! I’ve had so many women ask about my detoxification process so I’ll be sharing more about it in my stories and future posts ☺️⠀⠀ In my next post I’ll be delving deeper into what I have discovered since explanting and how everything I’ve been through is all linked together! ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ Feel free to ask me any questions below ������⠀ ⠀ �� Thanks to my new roomie for helping capture this photo �� @alishajadeee_ _ ⠀ Disclaimer - this photo isn’t ment to upset or offend anyone, I would never have posted a photo showing scars in the past usually I would of tired to hide the scars, I’ve now changed I accept all parts of me & these scars are apart of my story! ����
This is me 4 weeks post EXPLANT 5 weeks without the GYM! I’m not SHREDDED probably lost some muscle! I don’t have big BOOBS this is ME as I am now!! ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ Little BODY UPDATE below ��������⠀ This is the longest I’ve gone without exercise in 4 years which is CRAZY �� leading up to my explant my training was poor due to lack of motivation and BII! but you know what it’s been completely okay & probably the best thing for my body & mind! its also given me time to heal! & Its helped me to love and except myself even more! ���� Before my op I was 57.5kg & I’m now 55kg so I’ve dropped 2.5kg �� the implants & capsules would have been over a 1kg and the rest would be body weight & fluid! BOOTY is still hanging in there though ��⠀ ACTIVITY: I couldn’t do any walking until 2 weeks after Explant since then I’ve been walking 7-10 thousand steps a day so definitely keeping active! My surgeon recommended I don’t train until 6-7 weeks after surgery to be safe! I’ve booked in a session with my PT later this month my implants caused me to have muscle weaknesses that effected my strength and held me back a lot in my training so I can’t wait to finally lift heavy numbers & get strong AF I’ll definitely be sharing my journey! ��️♀️�� NUTRITION: I’ve been eating lots of whole foods such a sweet potato & potato, pumpkin, green veggies, fruit, buckwheat, Salmon & white fish & fats are minimal! This has really helped with my healing process I haven’t started a cleanse/detoxification process yet I wanted to allow my body to heal & swelling to reduce before I start my detoxification protocol, I’ve had many women ask me about it so I’ll be sharing my journey as I clear out all the toxins from the implants! Over all I’m super happy with the results I am alive I’m healing I am getting healthier each day & my hormones are balancing out! ���� ⠀ I also shared something really exciting I found out yesterday if you haven’t seen already it’s in my IG story & also in my #GIRLTALK story album! ���� ⠀⠀ I’ll be sharing more about this in future posts & stories too! ������⠀ Oh & all my photos are in the same spot �� promise I’ll start changing it up ��⠀⠀⠀ Feel free to ask me any question below��❤
It’s been 3 weeks in this GRANNY BRA ���� Post EXPLANT update ����⠀ But before I share I just wanna say since sharing my #breastimplantilness story Monday night I have received so many messages from women struggling with symptoms & in a similar situation as me it just goes to show how serious this ilness is! I’m feeling really passionate about spreading awareness and sharing my healing process! ����⠀ I’ve been blown away after receiving so many supportive & positive comments and messages from everyone my heart is full thank you �� & I’m making sure I get back to every single on of you! ⠀ UPDATE TIME ���� A lot of people have been asking how I am feeling? I honestly feel like I am becoming a whole within my body and myself, because I had implants for such a long time it’s like I forgot what it felt like to have a body free off foreign objects! Now I can just be whole again and heal into the healthiest version of me! I didn’t realise it so much at the time of having implants but they really were like two big boulders �� it feels good not having them attached to my chest! ⠀ I feel light and FREE and absolutely loving my ITTY BITTY TITTYS ���� ⠀ A lot of my symptoms are starting to subside now but I definitely still have swelling & I’m limited in my movement! �� I’m not going to lie it’s been bloody hard not training working and having my normal routine ��♀️ but it definitely has given me a fire in belly �� I can’t wait to get back into the gym and get strong AF & begin to focus on new goals from a much better place! �� I’m so glad I trusted my gut and went ahead with the explant surgery I value my health so much I cant wait to get my health into its optimal state! ⠀ If you have implants and have been suffering from BII & considering an explant surgery don’t be scared your health and your ability to live a full life is so much more important! & It SERIOUSLY feels so good! ��⠀ -⠀ Feel free to share your story below or ask me any questions ❤️����⠀
PART 2..... ( video taken after surgery anesthesia was wearing off �� ) CAPTION CONTINUED �������� �� I knew I needed these toxic bags out! �� within a week of finding out about #breastimplantillness I had my explant surgery booked! it’s now been nearly 3 weeks since my surgery! �� I could not believe the colour change in my face 1 day after op you can see in the photos above! SWIPE ACROSS!! ����( no makeup same natural lighting & time �� ) I instantly felt like a weight had been lifted! I’ve been resting a lot so my body & cells can do their magic and heal me! ���� I’ve been eating lots of whole foods & I can feel all the toxins starting to exit my body, swelling is going down, it’s been hard not being able to train & have my normal routine but it’s all apart of the healing process! �� ( DISCLAIMER ���� l’m not sharing this to alarm �� or offend anyone! I’m purely sharing my story in the hope to bring more awareness to this illness & I feel in my heart women out there need to hear this!�� if sharing this could prevent someone else from going through this or save someone’s life than its worth it!! I believe boobies of all shapes & sizes are beautiful & women are free to make their own decisions just aware & educated ones! I wish I knew this earlier!! �� This has truly taught me a big lesson & that’s to fully love and appreciate my body to nourish it & be aware of what I put in my body!! And that I am ENOUGH with or without breast implants!!! ☺️ I’m so proud of myself & so grateful to have these implants out & have my BOOBIES back!! Excited to begin getting my health back & my life in alignment!! YAY! ���� I decided to document my journey in video as I was going through it because I knew there would be women just like me out there suffering who need to see it!! This illness is REAL! �� I’ll be uploading this video on YouTube in the next week or so keep an eye out! In the mean time head to my ���� IG story I’ve noted all my symptoms links, groups to join and stories from other women! I’ll be sharing my recovery & photos as I heal, my detoxification process all in future posts.... Comment below any questions or DM �� PLEASE TAG ANYONE WHO NEEDS TO READ THIS!��
I DID IT..... I’m now BOOBIE FREE AFTER 5 years!! �������� -SWIPE RIGHT �������� - I’ve been so nervous about making this post ��.... - Time for me to open up! READ BELOW���� Over the past 3 years I have been suffering from so many unexplained symptoms from food intolerances, depression, easily fatigued, IBS & bloating, no period for 4 years, low libido ��♀️ brain fog, muscle weaknesses! �� the list goes on! Every time I would go after big dreams & goals I would burn out & lose focus �� I have been in and out of naturopaths, seeing doctors, specialists, kinesiologists & doing everything I can to heal myself mentally & physically & get to the bottom of my health problems! I spent $1,000s told I’ll get better & I would still suffer with these symptoms! ����♀️ you would think after all of this I would be so healthy! - I knew something was SERIOUSLY not right! it had honestly left me questioning everything frustrated and confused �� Then I randomly stumbled across a women’s story of an illness she was suffering from called #breastimplantilness as soon as I heard this I had an instant gut feeling that this was me too! At first I didn’t want to believe that my beloved implants where making my sick �� but after finding a FB group with 60,000+ women across the globe that were all suffering from the same symptoms as me I knew in my heart it was true! I began to research high & low! I couldn’t believe what I was finding out! �� While I do my best to promote health, share my journey & always improve and be an example for others! I have been suffering in silence & devastated because I am so passionate about health & this left me feeling in-authentic as a health & fitness professional because I could never seem to get my health in its optimal state! �� And for some-time I’ve been suppressing my passion and not sharing my journey as much because I haven’t been feeling myself at all!! I just started to think this is just me! �� That couldn’t of been further from the truth I had been getting slowly poisoned by 40 different chemicals & heavy metals ☠️��♀️ T.B.C IN PART 2 next post ��������
��Happy International Woman’s day �� May all woman be free to dream to express their selves, create and to live their deepest hearts desires and dreams! �� Be brave be you and do it unapologetically!! - . I’ve been a little MIA as of late been going through something I’ll be sharing more about over the coming weeks! Thought I’d share some love and a little bit of inspiration to the beautiful woman out there on this special day! ��
Well it’s been about 6 months since I posted a current shape/body update �� ⠀ So here is it is! ����♀️ ( Long post ) ���� -⠀��RawImages - -⠀ To be honest over the past few months especially the silly season I barely tracked my daily intake, eating out a lot more, being a lot more social & drinking alcohol that I’m totally not use too �� �� exercising a lot less making my workouts up as I go ��♀️ & dealing with my own personal struggles! -⠀ -⠀ This has been the most I’ve let myself go and gone off my fitness goals my entire fitness journey ( past 4 years ) I’m a little more fluffy and 4kg more than my last body update! & Honestly I feel it was exactly what my mind and body needed! ��♀️���� It’s made me realise and learn a lot of things! I now see how important it is to have a support a system and accountability to stay on track and achieve my goals! It’s helped me see how much I value my health & love following a system while having support! It’s made me see that following a plan and putting in the work actually works! And I love how being consistent with my food & exercise everyday makes me feel it’s amazing! Of course in the photo above I’m healthy a little more curvy and I still believe I look great but I know there is an even better me underneath all off that ����♀️ I’m excited to reveal her over the coming months! -⠀ -⠀ This weeks marks the first week of my new coaching program with my coach! I can’t wait to to see what’s comes from this! Results really don’t come from the quick 5-12 week programs and challenges they come from putting in the daily reps and being committed to the long haul! ⠀ It’s time to get my health and everything back on track again & this time healthier and better than ever before! I’ll be focused on eating more tracking and improving my gut health, getting strong AF in the gym, increasing my metabolic rate, bringing back my period cycles again! �� Overall increasing my vibration mentally physically & spiritually! It’s okay to fall off the bandwagon all that matters is that you get up and go again! ⠀ Fail forward! ����⠀ -⠀ If you managed to read all of this thank you, I hoped it inspired you and showed you that I’m real I do have my obstacles too! ��
