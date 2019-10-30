La activista medioambiental Greta Thunberg se negó a aceptar el Premio Medioambiental del Consejo Nórdico, organismo regional para la cooperación interparlamentaria, argumentando que "el movimiento climático no necesita más premios".

Durante una ceremonia celebrada el pasado martes en la ciudad de Estocolmo se anunció como ganadora a la activista de 16 años. Sin embargo, un representante de Thunberg presente en la gala declaró que ella no aceptaría el premio ni la suma de 350.000 coronas danesas (alrededor de 52.000 dólares).

Poco después, Thunberg justificó su decisión en una publicación en Instagram, afirmando que el movimiento climático no necesita más premios. "Lo que necesitamos es que nuestros políticos y las personas en el poder comiencen a escuchar la ciencia actual y mejor disponible", escribió.

Thunberg fue nominada por Suecia y Noruega a causa de su movimiento "Fridays For Future" (Viernes por el Futuro), un movimiento internacional principalmente estudiantil que se manifiesta para reclamar acción contra el calentamiento global y el cambio climático.

"Pertenecemos a los países que tienen la posibilidad de hacer más. Y, sin embargo, nuestros países todavía básicamente no hacen nada", escribió la activista, al tiempo que advirtió que, mientras no se haga "lo que la ciencia dice que es necesario para limitar el aumento de la temperatura global", tanto ella como su movimiento optan por no aceptar el premio ni la gratificación económica.

Actualmente, Thunberg se encuentra en Estados Unidos, a donde viajó para poder participar en la cumbre climática que se celebró el mes pasado en la sede de la ONU en Nueva York, en donde criticó fuertemente la acciones de los Gobiernos por mantener un discurso de crecimiento económico en lugar de preocuparse de luchar contra el cambio climático.

Tras su participación en la cumbre climática, la joven fue nominada al Nobel de la Paz de este año y en diciembre formará parte de Conferencia de Naciones Unidas sobre el Cambio Climático que se celebrará en Chile.