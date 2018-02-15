Por Crónica

El hecho ocurrió en la secundaria Marjory Stoneman Douglas, de Parkland. El atacante, Nicolás Cruz, era un ex alumno de 19 años que había sido expulsado por "razones disciplinarias".

Mientras ocurría el hecho, varios alumnos registraron los hechos con su celular, pero también pedían ayuda a través de las redes sociales, entre ellas por Twitter.

Los tweets de los alumnos:

 
Traducción: Mi escuela está siendo disparada y estoy encerrado dentro. Estoy jodidamente asustado ahora mismo.
 
 
Traducción: Todavía encerrado. Revisé las noticias locales y hay 20 víctimas. Larga vida al gran Stoneen Douglas High (el colegio).
 
 
Traducción: Hola, Twitter. Estoy cerrando mi DMS pero aprecio que todos me contacten. Todavía estoy encerrado en la escuela, pero recuerda que sólo soy un novato. Por favor, no me envíes tu amor, sino que también reces por las familias de las víctimas. Los quiero a todos.
 
 
Traducción: Los amo. Tal vez nunca sepas cuándo puede ser el último día que veas a alguien.
 
 
 
Traducción: Un telefóno celular de un estudiante adentro de la clase. Sus padres dijeron que su hijo se encontraba en el aula de al lado donde se produjeron los disparos. El se encuentra bien y ya está con sus padres.
 
 
 
