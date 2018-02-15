El hecho ocurrió en la secundaria Marjory Stoneman Douglas, de Parkland. El atacante, Nicolás Cruz, era un ex alumno de 19 años que había sido expulsado por "razones disciplinarias".
Mientras ocurría el hecho, varios alumnos registraron los hechos con su celular, pero también pedían ayuda a través de las redes sociales, entre ellas por Twitter.
Los tweets de los alumnos:
My school is being shot up and I am locked inside. I’m fucking scared right now. pic.twitter.com/mjiEmPvGNb— Aidan Minoff (@TheCaptainAidan) 14 de febrero de 2018
Still locked in. I checked the local news and there is 20 victims. Long live Majory Stoneman Douglas High. pic.twitter.com/4kQMAlCBWt— Aidan Minoff (@TheCaptainAidan) 14 de febrero de 2018
Hello, Twitter. I am closing my DM’s but I appreciate everyone contacting me. I am still locked in the school, but remember I’m only a freshman. Please don’t just send your love to me, but pray for the victims’ families too. Love you all.— Aidan Minoff (@TheCaptainAidan) 14 de febrero de 2018
Love each other. You may never know when it may be the last day you meet someone. pic.twitter.com/cckEDvre0r— Aidan Minoff (@TheCaptainAidan) 14 de febrero de 2018
what a time we live in, smh pic.twitter.com/GTe8cbRObe— zezima (@AJ_sesh) 14 de febrero de 2018
#JUST #IN Cell phone video from a student inside a classroom. Parent said her son was in neighboring classroom where they heard the gunshots coming from. He’s alright and waiting to reunited w/ his parents. pic.twitter.com/rX3OPN3QY7— Carlos Suarez (@CarlosWPLG) 14 de febrero de 2018