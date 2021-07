�� Calendar emoji shows July 17 on nearly all platforms in 2021, making it perfect for #WorldEmojiDay



Exceptions include:



Facebook: May 14

�� Birthday of founder Mark Zuckerberg in 1984



WhatsApp:Feb 24

�� WhatsApp incorporation date in 2009



